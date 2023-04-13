Expand / Collapse search
UConn's Adama Sanogo, March Madness Final Four Most Outstanding Player, declares for NBA Draft

Sanogo averaged 19.7 points per game in the tournament

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Adama Sanogo, the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, has declared for the NBA Draft.

The UConn standout helped the Huskies to their fifth national championship, all won within the last 24 years.

The Huskies defeated all of their opponents in the March Madness tournament by at least 13 points, capping it off with a 76-59 win over the San Diego State Aztecs. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the championship victory.

Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell Saxen (11) in the first half of a second-round NCAA Tournament game March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. 

Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell Saxen (11) in the first half of a second-round NCAA Tournament game March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.  (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

"Thank you UConn. Thank you to the best fans in the country that have supported me from the first day I got to Storrs," Sanogo said in an Instagram post Thursday. "Thank you to the incredible support and guidance from Coach [Dan] Hurley and the staff. They invested the time and energy to making me a better player and person. 

"Most importantly thank you to my family, and support system that has always allowed me to focus on reaching my dreams and have sacrificed so much for me. I am so excited for the next stop on my journey and proud to announce that I will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft and will stay focused on the process and giving myself every chance possible to hear my name called. I will always cherish my time at UConn and will always be my home away from home."

Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo scores past Miami guard Isaiah Wong during the second half of a Final Four game in the NCAA Tournament April 1, 2023, in Houston. 

Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo scores past Miami guard Isaiah Wong during the second half of a Final Four game in the NCAA Tournament April 1, 2023, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

He was a third-team All-American this past season, averaging 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds on 60.6% shooting for the season. In the tournament, he kicked it up a few notches.

In six tournament games, he put up 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds on 66.7% shooting with four double-doubles.

Despite declaring for the draft, the 6-foot-9 Sanogo's draft stock is up in the air. Most experts believe he is, at best, a mid-second round pick.

Adama Sanogo of the Connecticut Huskies cuts down a piece of a net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 in the NCAA men's national championship game at NRG Stadium April 3, 2023, in Houston.

Adama Sanogo of the Connecticut Huskies cuts down a piece of a net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 in the NCAA men's national championship game at NRG Stadium April 3, 2023, in Houston. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Sanogo moved from Mali to the United States in 2015, just one year after picking up the sport of basketball. He was the first African-born player to win the Most Oustanding Player of the Final Four since Hakeem Olajuwon did it with Houston in 1983.