College Football

UConn defensive back ejected for violent hit on Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr

Maryland led UConn 23-0 by halftime

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
UConn defensive back Jordan Wright was ejected from Saturday’s game against Maryland after his hit on quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. was flagged for targeting.

Edwards, who succeeded Taulia Tagovailoa this year as Maryland’s starting quarterback, found himself in an open field in the second quarter when he took off to scramble for a first down.

Billy Edwards Jr. celebrates

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrates with Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) after a touchdown against the Connecticut Huskies on August 31, 2024, at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. (Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With UConn defenders closing in on him, Edwards slid with the ball. That’s when Wright, a graduate student, drilled the quarterback late and high. 

The impact of the hit sent Edwards down to the ground, and his helmet flying off his head. 

Wright was ejected for targeting, ending his day before halftime with Maryland leading 17-0.

Roman Hemby in action

Roman Hemby, #24 of the Maryland Terrapins, is tackled in the first quarter by Jayden McDonald #10 and Jordan Wright, #0 of the Connecticut Huskies, at SECU Stadium on August 31, 2024, in College Park, Maryland.  (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

NORTH CAROLINA QB MAX JOHNSON EXITS GAME AFTER BRUTAL INJURY, OUT FOR THE SEASON

The 15-yard penalty was negated after Maryland offensive tackle Andre Roye reportedly got involved after the play, but the Terrapins would end up taking a 23-0 lead before halftime. 

Wright is in his first season with Huskies after two seasons at Kansas State where he appeared in 13 games, registering eight total tackles and two pass deflections. 

Jordan Wright looks on

Kansas State Wildcats' Jordan Wright (0) before a Big 12 football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks on November 18, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The hit didn’t appear to rattle Edwards, who completed 20 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns through the fourth quarter. Maryland currently leads 43-7. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.