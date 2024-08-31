UConn defensive back ejected for violent hit on Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr

UConn defensive back Jordan Wright was ejected from Saturday’s game against Maryland after his hit on quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. was flagged for targeting.

Edwards, who succeeded Taulia Tagovailoa this year as Maryland’s starting quarterback, found himself in an open field in the second quarter when he took off to scramble for a first down.

With UConn defenders closing in on him, Edwards slid with the ball. That’s when Wright, a graduate student, drilled the quarterback late and high.

The impact of the hit sent Edwards down to the ground, and his helmet flying off his head.

Wright was ejected for targeting, ending his day before halftime with Maryland leading 17-0.

The 15-yard penalty was negated after Maryland offensive tackle Andre Roye reportedly got involved after the play, but the Terrapins would end up taking a 23-0 lead before halftime.

Wright is in his first season with Huskies after two seasons at Kansas State where he appeared in 13 games, registering eight total tackles and two pass deflections.

The hit didn’t appear to rattle Edwards, who completed 20 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns through the fourth quarter. Maryland currently leads 43-7.

