Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UCLA Bruins
Published

UCLA upsets No. 15 Washington to remain undefeated, first 5-0 start since 2013

It's the eighth straight win for the Bruins dating back to last season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

West Coast college football is alive and well. 

UCLA upset No. 15 Washington 40-32 Friday night at the Rose Bowl to remain undefeated and move to 5-0 for the first time since the 2013 season. 

UCLA Bruins swarm running back Zach Charbonnet (24) after he scored against the Washington Huskies in the first quarter at the Rose Bowl on September 30, 2022, in Pasadena, California.

UCLA Bruins swarm running back Zach Charbonnet (24) after he scored against the Washington Huskies in the first quarter at the Rose Bowl on September 30, 2022, in Pasadena, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Fifth-year senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson led the way for the Bruins, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another as UCLA gained 499 yards of offense on the night. 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 5 PREVIEW: ALABAMA FACES FIRST SEC ROAD TEST, TOP-10 MATCHUP IN DEATH VALLEY

"People were saying all week that we're the worst 4-0 team out there and writing us off. I think my boys came here with a chip on their shoulder," said Thompson-Robinson. "I think I told y'all on Monday, see if Washington can run with us, not the other way around."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s the first win over a top-15 team since the 2014 season and the first under head coach Chip Kelly. 

UCLA's defense forced two turnovers in the game, both coming in the first half off of interceptions thrown by Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 

GIRLFRIEND OF LATE OREGON FOOTBALL STAR SPENCER WEBB REVEALS SEX OF THEIR BABY

"Our defense did a great job in the first half. For them to stake us that lead when we needed every inch of it," Kelly said. "Dorian was clutch. We have total confidence in everything that he does."

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly gets a 40-32 win over the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl on September 30, 2022 in Pasadena, California.

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly gets a 40-32 win over the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl on September 30, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

UCLA jumped out to a 40-16 lead in the third quarter before the Huskies rallied to make it a one-score game with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter. 

UCF VS SMU GAME MOVED A SECOND TIME DUE TO HURRICANE IAN: REPORT

The Bruins were able to go on a 9-play, 33-yard drive to run out the clock for their eighth straight win. 

"We dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half," Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "Our guys now realize is that we're a team that people are gonna get up to play. Not that we went into the game thinking otherwise, but we got to emotionally and physically be ready to play."

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) leaps over Washington Huskies linebacker Kamren Fabiculanan (13) for extra yardage in the second quarter at the Rose Bowl on September 30, 2022, in Pasadena, California.

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) leaps over Washington Huskies linebacker Kamren Fabiculanan (13) for extra yardage in the second quarter at the Rose Bowl on September 30, 2022, in Pasadena, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s the best win of the season for the Bruins, who were unranked despite starting off the 2022 season 4-0. UCLA’s first four opponents were Bowling Green, Alabama State, South Alabama, and winless Colorado. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.