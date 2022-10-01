UCLA upsets No. 15 Washington to remain undefeated, first 5-0 start since 2013

West Coast college football is alive and well.

UCLA upset No. 15 Washington 40-32 Friday night at the Rose Bowl to remain undefeated and move to 5-0 for the first time since the 2013 season.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson led the way for the Bruins, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another as UCLA gained 499 yards of offense on the night.

"People were saying all week that we're the worst 4-0 team out there and writing us off. I think my boys came here with a chip on their shoulder," said Thompson-Robinson. "I think I told y'all on Monday, see if Washington can run with us, not the other way around."

It’s the first win over a top-15 team since the 2014 season and the first under head coach Chip Kelly.

UCLA's defense forced two turnovers in the game, both coming in the first half off of interceptions thrown by Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

"Our defense did a great job in the first half. For them to stake us that lead when we needed every inch of it," Kelly said. "Dorian was clutch. We have total confidence in everything that he does."

UCLA jumped out to a 40-16 lead in the third quarter before the Huskies rallied to make it a one-score game with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bruins were able to go on a 9-play, 33-yard drive to run out the clock for their eighth straight win.

"We dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half," Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "Our guys now realize is that we're a team that people are gonna get up to play. Not that we went into the game thinking otherwise, but we got to emotionally and physically be ready to play."

It’s the best win of the season for the Bruins, who were unranked despite starting off the 2022 season 4-0. UCLA’s first four opponents were Bowling Green, Alabama State, South Alabama, and winless Colorado.

The Associated Press contributed to this report