UCLA student never played for soccer club listed on her Bruins' athletic profile, official says

A UCLA student, whose parents are wrapped up in a nationwide college admissions scandal involving several prominent public figures and universities, reportedly didn’t play for the soccer club of which she's listed as team captain.

Lauren Isackson’s athletic profile on the university's women’s soccer team website claims she was captain for the Woodside Soccer Club from 2012 to 2016 and was chosen as the team’s most valuable player. The profile also says she was named as an honorable mention selection on the all-West Bay Athletic League team.

UCLA STUDENT HAD NO BUSINESS PLAYING FOR TOP SOCCER PROGRAM: REPORT

However, Zak Ibsen, who took the job as Woodside Soccer Club’s coaching director two years ago, told KGO-TV on Wednesday the team Isackson claimed to have been on didn’t exist for her age group.

“We have been unable to substantiate any claims or any proof that she ever participated on any of our teams,” he told the station.

Isackson’s honorable mention selection is also in question. The West Bay Athletic website didn’t show Isackson’s name on the honorable mention list for the 2013-14 season.

Ibsen said he thought something was strange when he heard that someone from the Woodside club was getting recruited by UCLA. Isackson was in the same recruiting class as Hailie Mace, who went on to make the U.S. national team, and Anika Rodriguez, who was second on the team in points and goals, and Ashley Sanchez, who had participated in U.S. National team camps before joining the Bruins in 2017.

There were no statistics listed for Isackson for the 2017 season when she was listed as a midfielder.

Bruce Isackson and his wife Davina allegedly began conspiring with William “Rick” Singer, who pleaded guilty to several charges of racketeering and money laundering last week, in 2015. Isackson’s fake athletic profile was sent to UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, according to the newspaper. Salcedo then reportedly passed the teen’s test scores and transcripts to an unnamed coach on the women’s team.

The Isacksons allegedly gave Singer more than 2,100 Facebook stock shares in the form of donations to the Key Worldwide Foundation, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing an affidavit. Singer reportedly used the charity to pay Salcedo and Ali Khosroshahin, a former USC coach who allegedly passed Isackson’s profile to Salcedo.

Salcedo was the only person from UCLA indicted in the scheme and was placed on leave. The scandal has swept up other high-profile individuals, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.