UAB football player faces attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing 2 teammates hours before kickoff

The UAB football player accused of stabbing two teammates hours before kickoff on Saturday had his bond set at $90,000 after an initial court appearance on Monday, according to online court records.

Daniel Israel Mincey, a redshirt freshman from Pompano Beach, Florida, is facing one charge of aggravated assault and another charge of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed two teammates at the Football Operations Center just hours before the Blazers’ game against South Florida on Saturday.

An online inmate inquiry from the Jefferson County Jail showed that Mincey was arrested by the UAB Campus Police just before 1 p.m. and that he is currently being held on a $90,000 bond.

An attorney was not publicly listed for Mincey.

UAB officials released a statement Saturday, prior to the game, confirming that two players were injured and a third was in police custody. The names of the students involved were not released by university officials.

Court records obtained by The Associated Press identified the players who were stabbed as Joshua Underwood and JaSire Peterson, both defensive linemen. Underwood is a freshman from Fultondale, Alabama, and Peterson a redshirt sophomore from Union City, New Jersey.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, UAB athletic director Mark Ingram said the decision to play Saturday came after careful consideration and after conversations with the players.

"We recognize the gravity of what happened Saturday morning and did, very seriously, consider not playing the game. That was not an easy decision, but it was only after we knew that the injured players were stable and after coach was able to have a very honest and caring conversation with our team, that we felt comfortable with the game going on – but only if the team wanted to play."

Interim head coach Alex Mortensen also spoke to the media Monday and said both players injured have since been released from the hospital.

"I’ve had the opportunity to sit with our injured players and their families, and they are OK with me telling you that they have left the hospital and are recovering. They appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers," he said.

Mortensen noted some players elected not to play in Saturday’s game. The team will wrap up the season on Saturday against Tulsa, where Mortensen said he expects some players may again opt out of playing.

"This has been a very difficult couple of days for a lot of players and they have a tremendous love for each other – that was very evident. I’m not going to go into a lot of detail about our time together and our meetings, but I really love this team and love the group of guys we have."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.