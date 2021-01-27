Two top soccer giants get into on-field fight: 'F–k you and your wife'

Two soccer giants reportedly clashed during their match on Tuesday night.

Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- who were former teammates at Manchester United -- came head to head after Lukaku fouled Ibrahimovic’s teammate Alessio Romagnoli just before the half. Ibrahimovic reportedly yelled out "Go do your voodoos, go do your voodoos, little donkey" to Lukaku.

Lukaku, a Belgian star, believed that Ibrahimovic also said something about his mother, and according to the Mail, he immediately fired back at the Swedish striker saying, "F–k you and your wife, you little b—h. You want to speak about my mother?"

Lukaku added: "Let’s go inside you b—h."

Inter Milan players had to hold back Lukaku while both teams were heading to their respective locker rooms at the half. Eventually, Lukaku and Ibrahimovic were given red cards, disqualifying them from playing the rest of the game.

After the match, Milan manager Stefano Pioli talked about Ibrahimovic receiving the red card.

"The confrontation certainly influenced the match, the first booking caused the sending off," Pioli said via The Sun. "They’re big enough and ugly enough, I don’t know what they said to each other, it can happen, we need to move past it and think of the next match."

On the other hand, Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte, stuck up for Lukaku.

"I’ve been a player, so I know that during a game tempers can flare and situations occur when you get angry," Conte said. "It was good to see Romelu so concentrated and focused. Ibra has the determination of a winner, a warrior, and I think Romelu is growing in that aspect. I can only be happy to see him fired up."