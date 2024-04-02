Two-time Super Bowl champion L'Jarius Sneed shrugs off injury concerns: 'Nothing wrong with my knee'

The Tennessee Titans finished the 2023 season with just six wins. The team finished the 2022 campaign with a 7-10 record.

Mike Vrabel spent the past six seasons as the head coach, but back-to-back losing seasons spelled the end of his time with the franchise. The Titans hired Brian Callahan as the franchise's next head coach.

The coaching change was just one of a string of significant moves Tennessee made this offseason as the organization looks to get back on the winning track. Last month, Calvin Ridley decided to sign with the Titans. The one-time All-Pro will join a wide receiver room that already featured DeAndre Hopkins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Titans also added center Lloyd Cushenberry to the roster, while running back Tony Pollard will fill at least some of the void in the backfield that was created by the departure of Derrick Henry.

But, former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed marked the Titans' splashiest defensive acquisition. Sneed and free agent signee Chidobe Awuzie will make up a formidable cornerback duo.

CALVIN RIDLEY CHOOSES TITANS AS NEXT TEAM IN FREE AGENCY SURPRISE: REPORTS

Sneed has been durable over the past three seasons, appearing in 48 of a possible 51 games. Sneed missed the last game of the 2023 regular season as the Chiefs coaching staff decide to give him and other starters a breather before the playoffs kicked off.

Nevertheless, Sneed's health has been a topic of conversation. The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Sneed, and he later was traded to the Titans. But prior to the trade, rumors began to swirl saying Sneed dealt with a knee issue throughout the 2023 season. Some even suggested the knee problem negatively impacted his trade value.

The Titans held Sneed's introductory press conference on Tuesday, where the star defensive back addressed the concerns surrounding his knee.

"Ain't nothing wrong with my knee. I'm fine. I played the whole season. Years before that, I played as well. I had a couple of problems, I had a banged-up knee before, but I'm good right now. Nothing is really wrong with my knee."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Titans demonstrated their faith in Sneed by offering him a lucrative four-year contract. Kansas City likely wanted to keep Sneed on their roster, but the reigning Super Bowl champions face considerable salary cap restraints.

Sneed finished last season with two interceptions and 78 tackles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.