Tennessee Titans

Two-time Super Bowl champion L'Jarius Sneed shrugs off injury concerns: 'Nothing wrong with my knee'

The Chiefs traded L'Jarius Sneed to the Titans late last month

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Tennessee Titans finished the 2023 season with just six wins. The team finished the 2022 campaign with a 7-10 record.

Mike Vrabel spent the past six seasons as the head coach, but back-to-back losing seasons spelled the end of his time with the franchise. The Titans hired Brian Callahan as the franchise's next head coach. 

The coaching change was just one of a string of significant moves Tennessee made this offseason as the organization looks to get back on the winning track. Last month, Calvin Ridley decided to sign with the Titans. The one-time All-Pro will join a wide receiver room that already featured DeAndre Hopkins. 

Tennessee Titans LJarius speaks at a press conference

Newly acquired cornerback for the Tennessee Titans L'Jarius Sneed fields questions at his press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on April 2, 2024. (Denny Simmons/The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Titans also added center Lloyd Cushenberry to the roster, while running back Tony Pollard will fill at least some of the void in the backfield that was created by the departure of Derrick Henry

But, former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed marked the Titans' splashiest defensive acquisition. Sneed and free agent signee Chidobe Awuzie will make up a formidable cornerback duo.

Sneed has been durable over the past three seasons, appearing in 48 of a possible 51 games. Sneed missed the last game of the 2023 regular season as the Chiefs coaching staff decide to give him and other starters a breather before the playoffs kicked off.

L'Jarius Sneed reacts during a game

L'Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Sneed's health has been a topic of conversation. The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Sneed, and he later was traded to the Titans. But prior to the trade, rumors began to swirl saying Sneed dealt with a knee issue throughout the 2023 season. Some even suggested the knee problem negatively impacted his trade value.

The Titans held Sneed's introductory press conference on Tuesday, where the star defensive back addressed the concerns surrounding his knee.

"Ain't nothing wrong with my knee. I'm fine. I played the whole season. Years before that, I played as well. I had a couple of problems, I had a banged-up knee before, but I'm good right now. Nothing is really wrong with my knee."

The Titans demonstrated their faith in Sneed by offering him a lucrative four-year contract. Kansas City likely wanted to keep Sneed on their roster, but the reigning Super Bowl champions face considerable salary cap restraints.

Sneed finished last season with two interceptions and 78 tackles.

