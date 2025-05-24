Two Ole Miss outfielders collide in scary moment during SEC baseball tournament

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A scary moment occurred on an Alabama baseball diamond Friday during the SEC tournament, as two outfielders collided while going for a ball.

Arkansas, down 5-1 in the second inning, was desperate for some runs, with Cam Kozeal at the dish.

The left-handed batter drilled a ball into the right-center gap that both center fielder Isaac Humphreys and right fielder Ryan Moerman went after.

They both made valiant efforts to make the grab, but instead, they crashed right into one another, causing the ball to roll all the way to the outfield. As the fielders collided, accessories flew everywhere.

It was good news for the Razorbacks, as Kozeal scored quite easily for an inside-the-park homer. Humphreys attempted to get the ball and throw it in, but he could hardly throw the ball in. Moerman, meanwhile, lay on the field for quite some time.

Humphreys somehow stayed in the game, but Moerman was taken out. Their injury diagnoses were not immediately known.

"Obviously a scary moment for everybody, especially when you get two guys go down," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said, via On3. "You never know. Bumped heads, concussion, and all kinds of injuries. But at first, we weren’t sure if it was some type of head injury, just because Ryan complained of his right knee, and then as he got up and started to move around it was his left knee. I think it’s one of those, it’s pretty traumatic, guys running full speed in the moment, and he actually came out of the game because they just wanted to really check him out because they weren’t really sure what was going on."

The Razorbacks were blanked for the rest of the day, and the Rebels took a 5-2 win into Saturday's semifinal against LSU.

The winner of that will take on the winner of Vanderbilt and Tennessee in Sunday's championship for an automatic bid into the College World Series.

It is unclear whether either player will be available on Saturday.

