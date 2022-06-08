Twins' Gio Urshela opens up about Yankees trade ahead of series opener

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees traded Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins in the offseason for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt. The infielder revealed Tuesday ahead of the start of their series against New York that he was "confused" by the move.

Urshela told reporters he was told he was going to be playing shortstop for the Yankees and the next day he was headed for Minneapolis.

"That day they said I was going to play shortstop and the next day I had a new team," he said, via the New York Daily News.

Urshela said he was looking forward to playing against some of his old teammates.

"It’s gonna be fun playing against my old teammates. A lot of memories of good times, the past three years. I mean, every year I play there it’s going through my mind, I spend a lot of time there. My best year in my career was with the Yankees. so it’s gonna be fun," he added.

New York did get the best of the Twins in the first game of the series thanks to home runs from Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees defeated the Twins 10-4 to pick up their seventh straight win.

Urshela finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. Sanchez was 0-for-4.