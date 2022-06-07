Expand / Collapse search
Angels fire manager Joe Maddon during 12-game losing streak

Maddon had a 130-148 record as manager of the Angels

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Los Angeles Angels have fired manager Joe Maddon as the team is in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, the team announced on Tuesday. 

Third-base coach Phil Nevin has been named interim manager. 

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon (70) talks to the media prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Angels on June 5, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  

The Angels got off to a hot start to the season – surging to a 24-13 record – but Los Angeles has now lost 13 of its last 16 games, dropping to 27-29 on the season and sitting 8.5 games back of the first-place Houston Astros

Maddon was in the third and final year of his contract with the Angels, and was hoping to lead Los Angeles to its first playoff appearance since the 2014 season. Maddon leaves the Angels with a record of 130-148. 

Joe Maddon #70 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 05, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

The Angels have the eighth-highest payroll in MLB, sitting at over $190 million for the season. 

Maddon is the second Major League manager to lose his job in the past week, with the Philadelphia Phillies firing manager Joe Girardi on Friday. 

Manager Joe Maddon #70 of the Los Angeles Angels pulls starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the game in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 31, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

The Phillies were also off to a slow start to the season, losing seven of their last nine games before making the decision to move on from Girardi. 

"It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," Phillies president Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. "While all of us share the responsibility for our shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around."

