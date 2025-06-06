Twin sister of Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell dead at 18, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kierston Russell, the twin sister of University of Alabama freshman quarterback Keelon Russell, has died just days after the siblings graduated from high school, police confirmed in a statement on Thursday. She was 18.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Kierston’s passing in a statement, adding that the investigation into her death is "ongoing."

"There has been considerable media attention concerning a death investigation that occurred (in Tuscaloosa) on June 4, 2025," Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit said in a statement obtained by Tuscaloosa News.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"After speaking with the family, and in an attempt to quell media inquiries, they have given permission to confirm the death of Kierston Russell... The investigation is ongoing pursuant to the procedures mentioned above, and at this time appears to be non-criminal in nature. Therefore, at this time no other information will be released."

Kierston played basketball at Duncanville High School in Texas. According to ESPN, she was due to join her brother at Alabama in August. The twins graduated last month.

COLLEGE SOCCER PLAYER CHASE STEGALL, SON OF FORMER NFL WIDEOUT MILTON STEGALL, DIES ‘UNEXPECTEDLY’ AT 20

Keelon, a five-star recruit who enrolled early and attended Alabama’s spring training, shared photos of the two together and shared a prayer to his Instagram Stories on Thursday.

"Dear god, Thank You that every good and pleasant gift is from above. You are the source of every blessing in my life-my health, my work, my relationships, and the strength to face each day. Even my ability to work and create comes from You. I acknowledge that all I have is a gift from Your generous hand," he post read.

"As James 1:17 says, ‘Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.’ You are faithful, and I am grateful."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kierston’s basketball team also shared a statement on X following the news of her death.

"With shattered hearts, we mourn the loss of our sister & teammate, Kierston Russell. A fierce competitor with a heart of gold – her light, love & legacy will live on. We love you, KRuss. Always."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



