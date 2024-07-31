Turkish Olympic pistol shooter goes viral after nonchalant composure leads to silver medal: 'Insane aura'

If you want to win a medal in pistol shooting, you will very likely come well-equipped - but not Yusuf Dikeç.

The 51-year-old Turkish shooter won a silver medal looking like any average joe.

Dikeç finished in second in the 10m mixed air pistol competition, and it was his nonchalant style that took the world by storm.

Warren Sharp wrote on X that Dikeç had "insane aura," while Lolo Jones jokingly asked on social media if Dikeç is "in the next John Wick movie."

Dikeç was severely underdressed compared to his counterparts, who wore extra lenses and equipment to avoid blur, outside noise and have better precision.

But not the "legend" in Dikeç.

Not only is he a legend in the social media world, but he is now going down in the history books in his native country - it was the first shooting medal in Turkey's history.

It was the country's 105th medal in Summer Olympics history.

Paris marked Dikeç's fifth Olympic Games - he won the world championship in the 25m standard pistol and center fire pistol in 2014.

Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec won the gold over Dikeç and his partner, Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, 16-14.

