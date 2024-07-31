Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Turkish Olympic pistol shooter goes viral after nonchalant composure leads to silver medal: 'Insane aura'

Dikeç took a calm approach to the Games

Ryan Morik
If you want to win a medal in pistol shooting, you will very likely come well-equipped - but not Yusuf Dikeç.

The 51-year-old Turkish shooter won a silver medal looking like any average joe.

Dikeç finished in second in the 10m mixed air pistol competition, and it was his nonchalant style that took the world by storm.

Turkey medal winners

Silver medalists Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec of Turkey pose on the podium after the shooting 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 30, 2024. (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Warren Sharp wrote on X that Dikeç had "insane aura," while Lolo Jones jokingly asked on social media if Dikeç is "in the next John Wick movie."

Dikeç was severely underdressed compared to his counterparts, who wore extra lenses and equipment to avoid blur, outside noise and have better precision.

But not the "legend" in Dikeç.

Not only is he a legend in the social media world, but he is now going down in the history books in his native country - it was the first shooting medal in Turkey's history.

Yusuf Dikec

Yusuf Dikec of Turkey competes during the Men's 10m Air Pistol Shooting qualification on Day 1 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Royal Artillery Barracks on July 28, 2012 in London. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

KATIE LEDECKY WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S 1,500-METER FREESTYLE, TYING RECORD WITH 8TH OLYMPIC VICTORY

It was the country's 105th medal in Summer Olympics history.

Paris marked Dikeç's fifth Olympic Games - he won the world championship in the 25m standard pistol and center fire pistol in 2014.

Turkey shooting team with medals

Silver medallists Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec from the shooting 10m air pistol mixed team event pose before the Eiffel Tower at the Champions Park at Trocadero during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 31, 2024. (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec won the gold over Dikeç and his partner, Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, 16-14.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.