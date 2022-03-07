Tulsa's Jeriah Horne hits incredible buzzer-beater for victory over UCF

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tulsa and UCF got college basketball fans ready for March Madness on Sunday.

In the Golden Hurricane's final game of the regular season, Jeriah Horne came up clutch. Tulsa, who only had nine wins entering the game, needed a miracle shot from Horne, and he gave them that.

UCF’s Darius Perry missed a free throw that would’ve put the Knights up three points. Horne grabbed the rebound, dribbled up the floor and heaved up a prayer before getting to halfcourt.

It went in.

Tulsa won the game 73-72 and picked up its 10th win in the process.

"Obviously, Jeriah's shot was incredible. This team has been working so hard, so it was good to see something positive happen for them," Golden Hurricane coach Frank Haith said after the game.

"This would rank right up there with Elijah Joiner's shot against Wichita State a couple years ago. This one, though, is unbelievable with what we've gone through this season. We kept battling. It wasn't pretty but we kept fighting. Our minsdset was always about we're going to win. We're fortunate they missed a couple free throws, and we made enough, got a couple rebounds. We had some breaks that we haven't been able to get this year, so it was good to see something go our way."

The game-winner came during senior day for Horne.

The graduate transfer played at Colorado last season, helping the Buffaloes to an NCAA Tournament bid. He had played for Nebraska and Tulsa from 2016-2020 before playing at Colorado and later re-joining Tulsa.

He’s averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 32 games for Tulsa this season.