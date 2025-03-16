Trump wins golf championship a day after ordering strikes on Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

It was a big day on the green for President Donald Trump.

Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Sunday that he won a golf tournament at his club in Palm Beach County, Florida – noting that it would likely be his "last."

"I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor! The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club," the post read.

"I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the event. Such fun!"

Trump’s big day on the golf course came a day after the White House shared photos of the president dressed in golf attire as he watched strikes on Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

"President Trump is taking action against the Houthis to defend US shipping assets and deter terrorist threats," the White House wrote on X. "For too long American economic & national threats have been under assault by the Houthis. Not under this presidency."

According to the U.S. Central Command, it "initiated a series of operations consisting of precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and restore freedom of navigation."

The Houthi-run Health Ministry in Yemen said the strikes killed at least 31 people, according to the Associated Press.

Trump will attend the award dinner at the club on Sunday night, according to his post, and will head back to Washington, D.C., later that night.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.