Trump vows to protect Army-Navy game from 'Big TV Money' interference with executive order

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he plans to sign an executive order protecting the broadcast slot for the Army-Navy football game.

Trump's announcement on Truth Social comes amid a push to expand the NCAA College Football Playoff, which could potentially affect the Army-Navy game’s traditional time slot.

"The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor!" Trump wrote. "This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!"

PROTESTS ERUPT OUTSIDE ARMY-NAVY GAME AMID TRUMP'S ATTENDANCE

The president said his executive order will secure an exclusive four-hour broadcast window in December for the event that cannot be challenged by another postseason football game.

"Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy!" Trump said. "I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot!!!"

Trump praised the rivalry, adding that "on the battlefield they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart."

"We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us," he added. "Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump attended the 126th installment of the rivalry game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Dec. 13, his seventh appearance at the game. The Navy Midshipmen captured the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy with a 17-16 victory over Army.

The president said he will also attend the College Football Playoff championship Monday in Miami, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio.