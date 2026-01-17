Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump vows to protect Army-Navy game from 'Big TV Money' interference with executive order

Trump plans executive order after NCAA College Football Playoff expansion threatens traditional December time slot

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Trump arrives at 2025 Army-Navy game Video

Trump arrives at 2025 Army-Navy game

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and others arrive at the Army-Navy game just outside of Washington, D.C., and salute during the national anthem.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he plans to sign an executive order protecting the broadcast slot for the Army-Navy football game.

Trump's announcement on Truth Social comes amid a push to expand the NCAA College Football Playoff, which could potentially affect the Army-Navy game’s traditional time slot.

"The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor!" Trump wrote. "This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!"

President Trump attends Army and Navy college football game

President Donald Trump walks onto the field with Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland, Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, left, and Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, right, unseen, before the start of the 126th Army-Navy NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Baltimore. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

The president said his executive order will secure an exclusive four-hour broadcast window in December for the event that cannot be challenged by another postseason football game.

"Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy!" Trump said. "I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot!!!"

Trump at coin flip

President Donald Trump (C) greets players after the coin toss and before the start of the 126th Army-Navy Game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump praised the rivalry, adding that "on the battlefield they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart."

"We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us," he added. "Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets."

President Trump walks onto the field at the Army vs. Navy game

President Donald Trump walks onto the field for the 126th Army-Navy Game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen on Dec. 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump attended the 126th installment of the rivalry game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Dec. 13, his seventh appearance at the game. The Navy Midshipmen captured the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy with a 17-16 victory over Army.

The president said he will also attend the College Football Playoff championship Monday in Miami, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

