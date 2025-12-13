Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Baltimore Crime and Corruption

Protests erupt outside Army-Navy game amid Trump's attendance

Demonstrations were expected in heavily Democrat Baltimore after Trump suggested sending National Guard to address crime

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Trump vows US retaliation against ISIS following the killing of soldiers in Syria Video

Trump vows US retaliation against ISIS following the killing of soldiers in Syria

President Donald Trump gives his reaction to the ISIS killing of two U.S. soldiers and one interpreter in Syria, restating his alliance with Syrian officials against ISIS and claiming there will be retaliation.

President Donald Trump's visit to the 126th Army-Navy football game Saturday was met with a crowd of protesters outside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. 

Footage on social media showed a line of protesters wielding lewd signs opposing Trump on the street leading up to the stadium

Protests were expected for the game in the heavily Democrat city, as Trump has suggested sending the National Guard to Baltimore to help address the city's rampant crime. Baltimore consistently ranks among U.S. cities with high crime rates, often appearing in the top 5 for violent crimes, especially homicides and robberies. 

126th annual Army-Navy football game set to kick off Video

The left-wing activist group Free State Coalition (FSC) previously told the Baltimore Fishbowl that it would be planning protests against Trump for Saturday's game. 

"Baltimore refuses to be silent in the face of authoritarianism," an FSC spokesperson told the outlet. "Protest is not un-American, but fascism is; this country was born in dissent against tyranny. We want to send a message to our neighbors who are feeling isolated and afraid to speak out: you are not alone. This is not normal, not okay, and if we work together, not America’s future."

President Trump walks onto the field at the Army vs. Navy game

U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd-L) walks onto the field for the 126th Army-Navy Game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen on Dec. 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The teams are competing for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, with President Trump attending the rivalry for the second consecutive year.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The protests against Trump also come on the same day that officials said two U.S. Army soldiers and a U.S. interpreter were killed in an ambush attack in Syria. 

Trump said the attack was carried out by ISIS and that "there will be very serious retaliation."

Trump arrives at Army-Navy game

President Donald Trump walks onto the field before the start of the 126th Army-Navy NCAA college football game at M&T Bank Stadium. The game took place in Baltimore, Maryland, on Dec. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

"We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter. Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday. 

"This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

