Trump vows to keep trans athletes out of women's sports, end 'transgender lunacy'

President-elect Donald Trump vowed Sunday to end the "transgender lunacy" in the country and keep transgender athletes out of women’s sports for good.

Trump spoke at AmericaFest in Arizona at the Phoenix Convention Center with inauguration day for his second term in office only a few weeks away.

"With a stroke of my pen on Day 1, we’re going to stop the transgender lunacy," Trump proclaimed to cheers. "And I will sign executive orders to end child mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools.

"And we will keep men out of women’s sports. And that will, likewise, be done on Day 1. Should I do Day 1, Day 2 or Day 3? How about Day 1? Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders — male and female. It doesn’t sound too complicated. Does it?"

Transgender inclusion in women’s sports became an underlying campaign issue for Trump as he was the only one of the two candidates to draw a hard line against it.

As he accepted the Republican nomination for president in July, he made his stance clear.

"We will not have men playing in women’s sports, that will end immediately," he said at the time.

He also appeared on on Barstool Sports’ "Bussin’ with the Boys" with former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton and called the notion of trans inclusion in women’s sports "ridiculous."