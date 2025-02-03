Trump takes swipe at past admins' Afghanistan handling as he praises Panthers team owner

President Donald Trump took a shot at past administrations’ handling of Afghanistan as he welcomed the Florida Panthers to the White House to celebrate their Stanley Cup title.

The Panthers were the first team to visit the White House in Trump’s second term as president.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

The president spoke highly of team owner Vincent Viola before he let him say a few words about his team that won the Stanley Cup in an epic seven-game series against the Edmonton Oilers. Trump called Viola a "real champion" who loves the military.

"He’s a real champion in everything he’s ever done. Loves the military," Trump said. "First thing he did, I see him, ‘You gotta do this with the Army. You gotta move them here. You gotta put…’ He’s giving me all the instructions. You love the military.

"You know, we shoulda had you in Afghanistan instead of the characters we had. It would’ve turned out a little bit different."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan in 2001 following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in hopes of toppling the Taliban and finding Usama bin Laden.

As the U.S. finalized its pull out from Afghanistan, suicide bombers launched an attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport's Abbey Gate. Thirteen American servicemembers were killed along with 170 Afghan civilians.

In Trump’s first administration, Viola was in the running for U.S. Army secretary before he withdrew from consideration. The billionaire businessman attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and eventually served with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Viola bought the team in 2013 and the team has made the playoff six times, including five straight from the 2019-20 season to the 2023-24 season. The team made the Stanley Cup Final in 2023 only to lose to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.