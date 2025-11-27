Trump says Biden 'doesn’t want to show up' to golf match, takes jab at former president's game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump continued to poke fun at former President Joe Biden’s golf game during a Thanksgiving call with military members.

One of the petty officers on the call with Trump at the White House asked the 47th president what his "true golf handicap" was, while also asking this:

"Are you and President Biden going to play that golf match?" the petty officer said.

For context, Trump initially took shots at Biden’s golf game during their June 27, 2024, presidential debate in Atlanta. A couple of weeks later, Trump challenged Biden to a golf match, saying he would give $1 million to charity if he were to lose.

Trump’s response to the petty officer was one of confidence, as he quickly said he would "love" to face off against Biden on the links.

"I mean, I’ve invited him, but he doesn’t want to show up," Trump said.

"Look, I know a lot about golf. I’ve won 38 club championships, and I don’t get to practice much. I won one last year. I won a club championship at a big club, beating a 27-year-old kid. I said, you know, I’m decades older than you, but I said, ‘The fairway doesn’t know how old you are as you walk up the middle and he’s in the rough.’ I’ve been a good golfer over the years."

Trump added that he is a "very low handicap," though he didn’t give a definitive number.

"I guess I’m very — I got to be right around scratch or better. I beat a plus-three. That’s three better, three below par. If you look at it for those that don’t know, in the finals of the club championship last year, with all I was going through and with no practice. So, I’m a good golfer."

Since their infamous 2024 debate, Trump has taken more shots at Biden’s golf game, including a moment while on a driving range with LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau and YouTuber Travis Miller. After hitting a drive, Trump joked, "You think Joe Biden can do that?"

Trump has also mocked Biden’s claim that he is a six handicap.

"He said he’s a six. I said, ‘You’re not a 60.’ He’s not a 60," Trump said then. "So I said, ‘I’ll give you a million dollars if you can break 100.’ If you’re a six, you can break 100 easily. But he can’t."

This past July, Trump also took a jab at Biden’s game when a video of a drive during a round went viral.

"Did you get to see my drive on the first hole? Pretty long, pretty long. That’s no Joe Biden, let me tell you. That’s not Biden, right? That was a good drive," Trump said.

Trump finished his statement to the petty officer on Thanksgiving with a similar shot at Biden.

"You have a lot of people talk, but they can’t play like Biden. Biden can’t hit a ball 30 yards. I’m telling you, I looked at his swing. He cannot hit a ball 30 yards," Trump said. "He said he was a six handicapper. That was the only thing that made me angry. During the debate with him, he said he was a six. I said, you’re not a six. And he said, well, I’m an eight. I said, that was quick. I picked up two, but he’s not 100. He’s not 100. But it’s a great game, and I hope you guys get to play a little bit of it."

