Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Yankees

Trump receives warm welcome from Yankees fans, 'USA' chants break out at stadium

Trump is in a suite with Randy Levine

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Trump receives cheers during national anthem at Yankee Stadium Video

Trump receives cheers during national anthem at Yankee Stadium

President Donald Trump receives cheers from New York Yankees fans at Yankee Stadium during the national anthem.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump saluted the national anthem on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, receiving a good hand from the Bronx faithful in the process.

Trump arrived in New York shortly after 6 p.m. ET and was spotted in his suite on the third base side less than an hour later.

It was a mostly positive crowd toward Trump on the 24th anniversary of Sept. 11, with moderate boos. However, all were on hand to loud "USA" chants both before and after the anthem.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Trump saluting at Yankee game

President Donald Trump salutes during the national anthem as he attends the Yankees baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on Sept. 11, 2025.  (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A faint "F--- Joe Biden" chant was heard, but it drowned out quite quickly.

The ovation came after Trump visited the Yankees in the home clubhouse where he shook everyone's hand and had extensive chats with Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe.

TRUMP ARRIVES AT YANKEE STADIUM, GIVES SPEECH TO TEAM AHEAD OF 9/11 ANNIVERSARY GAME

Donald Trump waves

President Donald Trump attends the Detroit Tigers–New York Yankees baseball game in New York, New York, on Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Fans were urged by the Yankees to take public transportation to the game and arrive early. Gates opened three hours before the game — normally, it is 90 minutes beforehand.

Trump was in a suite with Yankees team owner Hal Steinbrenner and president Randy Levine after being at the Pentagon for a 9/11 ceremony early Thursday.

Yankees fans break out in 'USA' chants as Trump arrives Video

In his first at-bat after meeting Trump, who complimented his power and muscles, he hit a solo homer 110 mph off the bat.

Donald Trump arrives

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd at Yankee Stadium before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers in New York, New York, on Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the first time Trump has attended a baseball game since the 2021 World Series, roughly a year after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. The last time he was at an MLB game as a sitting president was the 2019 Fall Classic.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue