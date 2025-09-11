Trump receives warm welcome from Yankees fans, 'USA' chants break out at stadium

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump saluted the national anthem on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, receiving a good hand from the Bronx faithful in the process.

Trump arrived in New York shortly after 6 p.m. ET and was spotted in his suite on the third base side less than an hour later.

It was a mostly positive crowd toward Trump on the 24th anniversary of Sept. 11, with moderate boos. However, all were on hand to loud "USA" chants both before and after the anthem.

A faint "F--- Joe Biden" chant was heard, but it drowned out quite quickly.

The ovation came after Trump visited the Yankees in the home clubhouse where he shook everyone's hand and had extensive chats with Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe.

Fans were urged by the Yankees to take public transportation to the game and arrive early. Gates opened three hours before the game — normally, it is 90 minutes beforehand.

Trump was in a suite with Yankees team owner Hal Steinbrenner and president Randy Levine after being at the Pentagon for a 9/11 ceremony early Thursday.

In his first at-bat after meeting Trump, who complimented his power and muscles, he hit a solo homer 110 mph off the bat.

This is the first time Trump has attended a baseball game since the 2021 World Series, roughly a year after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. The last time he was at an MLB game as a sitting president was the 2019 Fall Classic.

