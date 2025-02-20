Trump announces Kobe Bryant, Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson statues for National Garden of American Heroes

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the National Garden of American Heroes will be getting statues of American sports legends.

During a Black History Month ceremony at the White House, Trump revealed that late NBA star Kobe Bryant, late boxing star Muhammad Ali and late civil rights icon and MLB pioneer Jackie Robinson will all be represented with statues in the garden.

In addition to the legendary athletes getting statues, Trump announced multiple civil rights leaders in other fields, including Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Coretta Scott King and Frederick Douglass, will also get statues.

The National Garden of American Heroes was unveiled by Trump in 2020 and is dedicated to celebrating heroic figures in American history.

Located on the grounds of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the garden is designed to celebrate heroes from all walks of life, with statues, busts, and plaques commemorating their immense contributions to the country.