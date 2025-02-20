Expand / Collapse search
Trump announces Kobe Bryant, Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson statues for National Garden of American Heroes

The National Garden of American Heroes was unveiled by Trump in 2020

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
President Trump holds event to celebrate Black History Month Video

President Trump holds event to celebrate Black History Month

 President Donald Trump hosts a reception honoring Black History Month at the White House.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the National Garden of American Heroes will be getting statues of American sports legends.

During a Black History Month ceremony at the White House, Trump revealed that late NBA star Kobe Bryant, late boxing star Muhammad Ali and late civil rights icon and MLB pioneer Jackie Robinson will all be represented with statues in the garden.

Jackie Robinson

Late MLB icon Jackie Robinson (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In addition to the legendary athletes getting statues, Trump announced multiple civil rights leaders in other fields, including Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Coretta Scott King and Frederick Douglass, will also get statues. 

Ali trains for his Frazier fight

Muhammad Ali trains on the heavy bag at the 5th Street Gym in Miami Beach during his training for his world heavyweight title bout. (Larry Spitzer/The Courier-Journal-USA TODAY Sports)

The National Garden of American Heroes was unveiled by Trump in 2020 and is dedicated to celebrating heroic figures in American history.

Kobe Bryant adjust his jersey against the Suns

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers adjusts his jersey during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on February 19, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 102-90.   (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Located on the grounds of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the garden is designed to celebrate heroes from all walks of life, with statues, busts, and plaques commemorating their immense contributions to the country.

