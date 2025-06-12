Trump admin elevates Title IX probes into Minnesota after transgender softball pitcher wins state title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's administration is elevating its investigations into the state of Minnesota for letting biological males play in girls' sports after a transgender softball pitcher won a state championship last weekend.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that its two ongoing probes on the issue, one that launched in February and one that launched on June 3, will now be handled by the newly-formed Title IX investigations team.

"The Trump Administration has a duty to protect women and girls and uphold federal civil rights, and I am pleased to partner with Attorney General Pam Bondi to elevate the Department’s investigations in Minnesota to the Title IX Special Investigations Team," U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in the announcement.

"Minnesota’s continued indifference to females’ civil rights is completely unacceptable. We must ensure women and girls are not stripped of their hard-earned accolades or subjected to the danger and indignity of unfair competitions, and we will fight to restore antidiscrimination protections under Title IX to the fullest extent of the law."

The announcement directly referenced the incident involving a transgender for Champlin Park High School leading the team to the state championship. The announcement did not name the athlete.

Champlin Park junior Marissa Rothenberger is the athlete who has prompted national controversy this softball season. Rothenberger threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and striking out six in the championship game Friday, capping off a run that saw Rothenberger pitch all 21 innings across three state tournament games, giving up just two runs.

The junior allowed just two runs across 35 total innings in the postseason.

The White House previously responded to news of the trans athlete's championship in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital.

"President Trump is protecting women in sports and restoring common sense. Those who choose to violate federal law will be held accountable," White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in response to an inquiry on the situation in Minnesota.

The pitcher's dominance this season has prompted a lawsuit by three anonymous opposing players amid a national divide over the legality of trans athletes in girls' sports.

One of the players involved in the lawsuit reacted to the pitcher's run to the championship game in a previous statement to Fox News Digital, provided by her attorneys at Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

"It is upsetting to see a male athlete dominating our sport and taking opportunities away from girls who have worked hard all season to make it to the championship game in the state tournament. On top of the unfairness, it is oftentimes a risk to play a physical sport like softball against a male athlete," the statement said.

"I am proud of the girls who played hard, and at the end of the day deserve it more than a boy, but I hope that more people will continue to stand up for female sports and take the rights of women and girls seriously."

Champlin Park's school district previously provided a statement to Fox News Digital defending the decision to allow the athlete to compete on the softball team.

"Throughout the entire season, and as the Rebels advance to the state tournament, it is important to note that all of the student athletes participating for the Champlin Park Softball team are eligible to compete in compliance with Minnesota State High School League rules and applicable state law. Due to data privacy laws, the District is not able to provide public comment regarding a specific student athlete," a statement from the Anoka-Hennepin School District stated.

"In addition, the District is named in an active lawsuit which limits what information can be shared."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office previously released a statement responding to the lawsuit against the state over Rothenberger's participation in the girls' softball season.

"In addition to getting exercise and the fun of competition, playing sports comes with so many benefits for young people. You build friendships that can last a lifetime, you learn how to work as part of a team, and you get to feel like you belong," Ellison said.

"I believe it is wrong to single out one group of students, who already face higher levels of bullying and harassment, and tell these kids they cannot be on the team because of who they are. I will continue to defend the rights of all students to play sports with their friends and peers."

After President Donald Trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order, the Minnesota State High School League announced it would defy federal law by allowing transgender athletes to continue playing in women's sports. Ellison then claimed at a press conference on April 22 that he received notice from the Department of Justice threatening legal action if the state did not follow the executive order, so the attorney general decided to sue first.