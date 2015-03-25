Trio plead guilty to illegally obtaining information in London Olympic Stadium spying case

Three men pleaded guilty on Friday in connection with a spying case involving London's Olympic Stadium.

Police opened an investigation after allegations of wrongdoing were made by West Ham and the Olympic Park Legacy Co. during the bidding to take over the stadium after the 2012 Games.

The OPLC was deciding between bids from West Ham and Premier League rival Tottenham.

The OPLC alleged in 2011 that Tottenham ordered surveillance by private investigators on all 14 members of the board. Tottenham denies any allegations of spying or the illegal obtaining of information.