Trio of deer invade college baseball game, briefly stop play

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Oh, deer.

Three animals invaded a baseball game between Case Western Reserve University and Brandeis University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday in the bottom of the first inning.

The deer hopped over Nobby’s Ballpark’s right field fence in foul territory and attempted to go across the outfield and get out in left field. However, the left field fence was too high for the trio to jump over.

Players attempted to let the deer out in left field, but they scampered back across the outfield and exited where they came in.

The game was paused for a brief moment as the deer made their way out. The animals didn’t interact with any of the players during the moment.

The two teams split their doubleheader at Case Western Reserve’s home field. Case Western Reserve won the first game, 6-0. Brandeis won the second game, 7-5.

