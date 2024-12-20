Trinity Rodman rips former NBA star dad for ‘joke’ apology after opening up about strained relationship

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman, called out her father for the "joke" apology he posted on social media after an interview the soccer star gave earlier this week when she spoke out about their strained relationship.

Appearing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Trinity spoke openly about their relationship and said the NBA Hall of Famer has largely been absent from her life.

"He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else," she said.

The interview prompted the former Chicago Bulls star to issue his own apology on social media, claiming that he’s previously been told not to attend her games and that Trinity had been told to ignore his repeated attempts to contact her.

"Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still Try and Never will Stop. I will keep Trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time.

"I’m always here And tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am. I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here."

Unsurprisingly, the public apology was not received well by the U.S. women’s national team star.

"A joke," she wrote to her Instagram story Thursday. "The response alone. And the attention. Wiping my hands with it and I’m done. Thank you."

​​Trinity, who also plays for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League, called her father an "extremely selfish human being" during the lengthy interview.

"I think everything has always been about him. He's gone through s---, but at the same time, I'm like, he loves the spotlight. He loves the cameras. He loves bringing his children on stage and being like, ‘Oh, these are my kids.’ All that stuff and even the mind … the mind f---, but like, for me emotionally, he's put me through, like, oh my gosh."

Trinity’s mother, Michelle Moyer, divorced Dennis Rodman in 2012. In the podcast, she said her mother tried to shield her and her brother, DJ Rodman, who plays in the NBA's G League, from their father’s chaotic lifestyle growing up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.