Tretiakov holds off Antoine to win skeleton World Cup

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) Olympic champion Alexander Tretiakov of Russia won the gold medal at a World Cup men's skeleton race on Friday, holding off Matt Antoine of the U.S.

Tretiakov finished his two runs at Mount Van Hoevenberg in 1 minute, 46.49 seconds. It was the first competition since international officials elected to pull this season's world bobsled and skeleton championships out of Russia, where Tretiakov won his Olympic gold in 2014.

Antoine was second in 1:46.92. South Korea's Yun Sungbin was third in 1:46.94.

Tretiakov, Yun and Antoine have shared the medals in each of the first two World Cup stops this season. Latvia's Martins Dukurs, the seven-time reigning overall World Cup champion, failed to reach the podium for the second time in as many races, placing fifth on Friday behind his brother Tomass Dukurs.