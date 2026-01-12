Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympic champion Jim Hartung dead at 65

Hartung won a gold medal and NCAA national championships

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Jim Hartung, a former U.S. Olympic gymnast who won gold in 1984 and was a member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers national championship teams, has died, the school said. He was 65.

Nebraska announced Hartung’s death on Monday. He was an assistant gymnastics coach for the Big Ten school for the last 19 seasons.

Jim Hartung performs at the 1984 Olympics

Jim Hartung of the USA competes in floor exercise during the Men's Gymnastics event of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games on July 31, 1984 at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles, California. (David Madison/Getty Images)

"The Nebraska Athletic Department is deeply saddened to announce the passing of assistant men’s gymnastics coach Jim Hartung on Saturday night," Nebraska athletics said. "Our condolences go out to Jim’s family, friends, and everyone he has impacted during his remarkable life in gymnastics from a national champion athlete at Nebraska to an Olympic gold medalist to a successful coach.

"Jim is a true Husker legend and his impact on the sport of gymnastics will carry on for decades to come. Our department will provide all available resources and support for our men’s gymnastics student-athletes and coaching staff during this very difficult time."

Jim Hartung is congratulated

Jim Hartung of the USA is congratulated by teammates during the Men's Gymnastics event of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games on July 31, 1984 at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles, California. (David Madison/Getty Images)

The cause of death was not announced.

Hartung won seven individual NCAA titles during his time with the Cornhuskers. He won two all-around titles in 1981 and 1982 before he graduated. Nebraska won four national championships from 1979 to 1982.

He made more history when he appeared for the red, white and blue at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles after boycotting the Games in 1980, which took place in Moscow. He was a part of Team USA’s only team gold medal in men’s gymnastics.

Olympic men's team celebrates in Los Angeles

The American men's gymnastics team celebrates while receiving the gold medals they won at the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California. (Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Hartung has four children.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

