Travis Kelce shouts out Pat McAfee after nixing 'falsely claimed' report with 'AI stuff'

Pat McAfee initially praised Travis Kelce for making a $3.3 million donation for the homeless, but the tight end admitted that the report was not true.

The Daily Mail recently issued that report, which led to McAfee telling his audience on his show last week that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was "making the world a better place."

But on his own podcast, Kelce said the report was not true.

"I got to make a little statement in the ‘don’t believe everything you read, kids’ category realm that you see online," Kelce began. "Some false claims were thrown out there that I was doing something in the community that I was not. I’m not even going to talk about it specifically. I don’t want to bring any more attention to that whole nonsense and article and all that stuff."

"But if you ever want to know exactly what I’m doing in the community, just go to 87&running.org. We’re always trying to get out there, get in the Kansas City communities, in the Cleveland community, but this time, I wasn’t doing what was falsely claimed by the social channels or outlets posting all this AI stuff."

Kelce then gave a shout-out to McAfee himself for "always trying to look out for the guys and women in the sports world."

The charity, Foster Love, has since deleted a post that highlighted Kelce's supposed donation. It initially claimed that Kelce pitched in for a "6,500-foot property" that featured "six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, and plenty of outdoor space, including a garden, patio, and fire pit — all designed to offer a safe and supportive environment."

"Travis is offering housing, mentorship, and educational resources, giving these youth the tools they need to move toward independence and break the cycle of homelessness," the charity said. "It’s inspiring to see @killatrav use his platform to make a real difference for vulnerable youth."

It's widely speculated that Kelce broke the news of his return to the NFL to McAfee as the ESPN host said he got a text from somebody that he did not name that "I'm coming back for sure."

"Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle!!!!" McAfee read from his phone, insinuating the text was from Kelce.

McAfee then added in his own words, "I think you can say Travis Kelce is coming back to play football yet again."

Kelce did not further explain his McAfee comment on the podcast.

