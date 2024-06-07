Expand / Collapse search
Michael Vick has fallen 'in love' with chess, likens it to playing quarterback

Michael Vick picked up chess in prison

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Michael Vick is keeping busy after his playing days — in fact, he's still keeping a competitive edge.

Sure, he has since taken on an analyst role with FOX Sports, but he has taken up an activity that he says is extremely similar to playing quarterback: chess.

The Atlanta Falcons legend took on chess while he was in prison and said he "fell in love with it."

Michael Vick on red carpet

Michael Vick attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics)

"I was always intrigued about it, all the pieces on the board and a lot to learn," Vick said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "A friend of mine and I, we spent like three months learning how to play it. We took a three-month course on how to play it. After that, he was telling me I was ready to go. That’s kind of how I fell in love with it."

Vick participated in Chess.com's BlitzChamps tournament with other current and former NFL players like Kyler Murray, Larry Fitzgerald and tournament champion Justin Reid.

Vick didn't last very long in the tournament, losing both of his matches, but he says chess is a great way to kill the time.

Michael Vick looks to pass

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick stands on the field before a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park Oct. 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

"I wish I could play more. Being able to get on the Chess.com app got me back into it. Whenever I’m traveling or moving around, I’m trying to play it and find a way to challenge myself. I love chess, man. I really do."

Chess is a lot less physically demanding than football, but mentally, they are pretty comparable, the 2001 No. 1 overall pick said.

Michael Vick looks on field

Michael Vick looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"It’s hard to say [what’s harder]. It takes a while to put together a playbook. When you can play the game and be confident and out-do the opponent — I feel like playing quarterback is like playing chess. All the thinking and trying to beat the defense," Vick said.

With Vick's results in both activities, we'll say that football came more easily, but he has plenty time to get better at his newfound love.

