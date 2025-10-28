Travis Kelce mimics Taylor Swift music video choreography after scoring historic touchdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce paid homage to his fiancée after finding the end zone on Monday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has looked more like his vintage self in recent weeks after a down 2024 campaign, and he was feeling himself after scoring his 83rd career touchdown.

After he tied Priest Holmes for the most touchdowns in Chiefs history, a camera caught Kelce busting out Taylor Swift's choreography from her music video of "The Fate of Ophelia."

"Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes," Swift sings in the song off her most recent studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Like the lyrics and the music video, Kelce "pledged allegiance" and then looked at his hands, before motioning his arms similarly to Swift in the music video.

The couple announced their engagement just before the season began after roughly two years of dating.

The touchdown also added Kelce to an exclusive club with other legendary tight ends. He joined Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham as the only other tight ends in NFL history with at least 80 touchdown catches. Counting the playoffs, Kelce has 100 touchdown catches in his career.

Kansas City went up 21-7 after the score and really never looked back from there.

Kelce had six catches for 99 yards as Kansas City has yet to have a 100-yard receiver this season. Patrick Mahomes was 25-of-34 with 299 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Kareem Hunt had two touchdowns in the game as well – one rushing and one receiving. Rashee Rice had the other receiving touchdown.

