Travis Kelce made NFL's highest-paid tight end with 2-year Chiefs extension: report

Any rumors about Travis Kelce retiring came to a close on Monday, as the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly gave him a two-year contract extension to make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

NFL Network reports the deal was done by Kelce’s long-time agent, Mike Simon, with Milk & Honey Sports.

The terms of Kelce’s contract have yet to be disclosed, but New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is currently the highest-paid tight end, per average annual value, at $17 million per season, though he is contemplating retirement.

Kelce previously signed a four-year, $57.25 million extension, which had him with the Chiefs until 2026 where he would be an unrestricted free agent. That contract pays out roughly $14.3 million per season, and $21 million of it was guaranteed.

With his older brother, Jason Kelce, retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, many wondered what the younger Kelce would be doing.

But after back-to-back Super Bowl victories — and Kelce showing that he is still arguably the best tight end in the NFL — he’s ready to keep competing alongside Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs.

While one of the league’s prolific stars, Kelce has taken multiple pay cuts in the past to make sure the Chiefs can continue building championship rosters, and that’s obviously paid off.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Kelce has three Super Bowl rings under his belt and should be passing Antonio Gates for the third-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history this season. Kelce has 11,328 in his career to Gates’ 11,841.

This past season was a whirlwind for Kelce on and off the field, though, as his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift took center stage no matter the event. There were questions of him potentially not being focused, but he had 984 yards on 93 receptions with five touchdowns during the regular season, and he was even better in the Super Bowl run during the postseason.

Kelce 355 yards in four games, including 93 yards on nine catches in the overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. He had three touchdowns throughout the playoffs as well.

Though the Chiefs added some wide receiver talent for Mahomes this offseason — Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was signed in free agency, while the Chiefs’ first-round pick went to the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record holder, Xavier Worthy, out of Texas — Kelce is still the MVP’s favorite and most reliable target on the gridiron.

That connection, which is feared by every team that goes against the Chiefs each season, will remain feared until they are no longer together.

But that time won’t be in the near future, as the Chiefs and Kelce remain together for years to come.

