Travis and Jason Kelce reveal how many NFL players believe in flat Earth conspiracy theory

Travis and Jason Kelce made interesting comments about the beliefs of some players in NFL locker rooms on the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast earlier this week.

The Kelce brothers had Andrew Santino, one of the stars on "Dave" and the co-host of the "Bad Friends" podcast with Bobby Lee, on their show. Travis Kelce brought up how "conspiracy theories help bring NFL locker rooms together" as he prefaced a question about them to Santino.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The comedian then asked how many NFL players believe in "flat Earth." The Kansas City Chiefs star and the retired Philadelphia Eagles great both jumped at the chance to answer.

"Dude, honestly, there at least 10 guys, 10 to 15 guys in every locker room I would imagine," Travis said.

"You would be shocked," Jason added. "If you took an anonymous poll, like nobody had to disclose their name or anything or anything like that, you’re over 15% of an NFL locker room … maybe over 20."

COLTS' CHRIS BALLARD RIPS CRITICAL REPORTS AROUND DRAFT PICK IN EXPLETIVE RANT

Santino appeared to be stunned by the suggestion.

"Dude, everyone gets hit in the head," Travis said. "It’s unbelievable."

Santino went on to joke about the "NFL is rigged" theory, which was brought up toward the end of the 2022 season on Barstool Sports’ "Macrodosing" podcast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bit took over social media, and the NFL even included a "script read" to start the 2023 season. However, the NFL may need to hire new writers as the Chiefs were Super Bowl champions in dramatic fashion for the second straight season. This time, it was against the San Francisco 49ers.