©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Travis and Jason Kelce reveal how many NFL players believe in flat Earth conspiracy theory

Andrew Santino was on the 'New Heights' podcast

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Travis and Jason Kelce made interesting comments about the beliefs of some players in NFL locker rooms on the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast earlier this week.

The Kelce brothers had Andrew Santino, one of the stars on "Dave" and the co-host of the "Bad Friends" podcast with Bobby Lee, on their show. Travis Kelce brought up how "conspiracy theories help bring NFL locker rooms together" as he prefaced a question about them to Santino.

Jason and Travis Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hug after an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on November 20, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The comedian then asked how many NFL players believe in "flat Earth." The Kansas City Chiefs star and the retired Philadelphia Eagles great both jumped at the chance to answer.

"Dude, honestly, there at least 10 guys, 10 to 15 guys in every locker room I would imagine," Travis said.

 "You would be shocked," Jason added. "If you took an anonymous poll, like nobody had to disclose their name or anything or anything like that, you’re over 15% of an NFL locker room … maybe over 20."

Santino appeared to be stunned by the suggestion.

@newheightshow Being friends with Trav means you get the NFL scripts early @La-Z-Boy ♬ original sound - New Heights 

"Dude, everyone gets hit in the head," Travis said. "It’s unbelievable."

Andrew Santino in August 2023

Comedian Andrew Santino performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on August 5, 2023, in Pasadena, California. (Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

Santino went on to joke about the "NFL is rigged" theory, which was brought up toward the end of the 2022 season on Barstool Sports’ "Macrodosing" podcast. 

The Kelces at a Cavs game

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are honored during the game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 5, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

The bit took over social media, and the NFL even included a "script read" to start the 2023 season. However, the NFL may need to hire new writers as the Chiefs were Super Bowl champions in dramatic fashion for the second straight season. This time, it was against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.