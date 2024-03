Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce channeled the work of his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift in explaining the situation that ultimately led to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett being traded to the team’s Pennsylvania rival after they signed nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

Pickett, a first-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2022, was traded just hours after news broke that the Steelers had reached a deal with the former Denver Broncos quarterback.

The signing of Wilson and Pickett’s subsequent trade followed weeks of the Steelers voicing their support of Pickett.

During Wednesday’s episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce addressed the seemingly inharmonious exit.

"He just can’t leave the state of Pennsylvania. The guy f---ing just loves PA, man," Travis said.

"I said that the quarterback is the one piece that feels like Pittsburgh is missing," Jason added. "So I don’t know why it didn’t work out for Kenny in Pittsburgh, but we’ve seen this before. Sometimes it's the fit, the system, whatever it is, he gets to have a fresh start now and come over to Philadelphia."

"Kenny and the Steelers — their relationship ended in a little ‘Bad Blood," Travis sang, in reference to Swift’s hit single, "because Kenny is saying he preferred to move on."

Travis seemed to point to Pickett’s recent comments this week when he said he felt it was time to move on.

"I just thought it was time," Pickett said Monday. "It just felt like it was time from the things that transpired. I wanted to get a chance to go somewhere else and continue to grow my career."

Pickett will serve as a backup to Jalen Hurts. The Steelers received a third-round pick in this year’s draft and two seventh-round choices in 2025 for Pickett and Pittsburgh’s fourth-round pick this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.