Travis Kelce

Travis, Jason Kelce give blunt take on Christmas movie Taylor Swift, Kylie Kelce have raved about

'It's the worst Christmas movie I've ever seen'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
It's been long debated whether the 2003 film "Love Actually" is a Christmas movie, and Travis Kelce's verdict is in.

The film is labeled as such, but one can find a Reddit thread on arguments saying otherwise.

Well, the star tight end would agree with that thread.

Travis and Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. (David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

Kelce said on his latest episode of his podcast that while he "enjoyed" the movie, he "didn't feel ‘Christmas’ at all during the movie."

His brother, Jason, agreed, saying there was "zero Christmas spirit or anything resembling that."

Jason actually took it a step further.

"'Love Actually' might be the worst Christmas movie I've ever seen," he said. "I don't even know that it's up for debate." 

The film follows different couples in the weeks leading up to the holiday in London, so by default, it could be labeled as a Christmas movie, but the brothers disagree. They both feel the same about "Die Hard" as well.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce (IMAGN)

Perhaps Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, doesn't love what her boyfriend said about the film though — back in 2014, she raved about the movie.

"If you look around, love actually is all around," she said at the time, according to Page Six.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hugging on the football field.

A body language expert told Fox News Digital, it seems Swift "feels protected" by Kelce. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jason's wife, Kylie, hopped on the pod and dropped that it was "one of [her] favorite movies, period." So, it seems like both Kelce couples may be having some heated discussions during the holiday.

