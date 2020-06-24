Travelers Championship: Who has the most wins?

The Travelers Championship is one of the bigger golf tournaments that is not considered to be in the grand slam category in the sport.

The TPC River Highlands Course in Cromwell, Conn., has hosted the event for the last several years, though the Travelers Championship has been around for some time.

The Travelers Championship was known by myriad titles over the course of its history. It was the Insurance City Open (1952-1956), Insurance City Open Invitational (1957-1966), Greater Hartford Open Invitational (1967-1972), Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open (1973-1984), Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open (1985-1988), Canon Greater Hartford Open (1989-2002), Greater Hartford Open (2003), Buick Championship (2004-2006) and Travelers Championship (since 2007).

Who has won the most times at the event? Take a look at the list below.

BILLY CASPER: 4 WINS

Billy Casper is the golfer who has won the most at the Travelers Championship event. He first won the tournament in 1963, defeating George Bayer by one stroke and finished with 13-under par. Casper would win three more times.

BUBBA WATSON: 3 WINS

Bubba Watson has won the event three times. Watson won the tournament in 2010, 2015 and 2018. Watson needed a playoff in 2010 and 2015 to win the event. He won by three strokes in 2018 over Paul Casey, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes and Beau Hossler.

ARNOLD PALMER: 2 WINS

Arnold Palmer won the event twice during his career. In 1956, winning the Insurance City Open, it was his first U.S.-based PGA Tour victory. He won the event again in 1960.

PHIL MICKELSON: 2 WINS

Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer are the only two players to win back-to-back events. Mickelson won the events in 2001 and 2002. He defeated Billy Andrade by one stroke in 2001 and defeated Jonathan Kaye and Davis Love III by a stroke in 2002.

STEWART CINK: 2 WINS

Stewart Cink’s victories came years apart. He first won in 1997 by a stroke over Tom Byrum, Brandel Chamblee and Jeff Maggert. He wouldn’t win again at the event until 2008. He shot an 18-under par and defeated Tommy Armour III and Hunter Mahan by a stroke.

Other golfers with two wins: Paul Azinger and Peter Jacobsen.