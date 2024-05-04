Transgender track runner wins 2 women's events in which race times would've been last place among men

Transgender college runner Sadie Schreiner won three women's events at the Liberty League championship meet (Division III) on Saturday.

Schreiner, of the Rochester Institute of Technology, won the 400 meter with a 55.07, and the 200 meter at 24.14.

Both times would have been last in the men's races at the meet, yet were school records in the women's category, according to the site that lists the results of the meet.

The 200-meter time also is now a Liberty League conference women's record (beating Schreiner's own previous record of 24.50 set earlier this season).

Schreiner was also the anchor leg of the 4x400 that won by nearly three seconds – they were in fourth place when Schreiner received the baton, but she ran the fastest anchor leg of the race.

Schreiner's leg was clocked in at 54.91 seconds, by far the fastest anchor leg of the race.

Schreiner, who was born a male named Camden and attended Hillsborough High School in New Jersey, has the 20th-best 100-meter time (11.72) for boys in school history (it would be the fastest for girls).

Earlier this season, Schreiner also set a women's school record in the 300-meter at the Nazareth Alumni Opener Invitational, running a 41.80.

Schreiner's 4x100 team finished in fourth.

Schreiner recently posted on Instagram that she feels she does not have an "automatic advantage" as a biological male.

"Out of all the hate that’s been shared of me ‘cheater’ is the most common word used… In my eyes, the discussion of trans inclusion in athletics shouldn’t even be a debate…" Schreiner wrote. "As more research is done the more evident this becomes. There’s a reason I’m only as fast as I was in middle school, and the only variable that’s changed over my 9 years of running is my medication…

"Even as Olympic studies prove the disadvantages of trans athletes it’s not enough. Policies are being changed before research is done and the only way to stay educated in this process is to talk to the few trans athletes that are competing and hear their stories, bring them in to the conversation. The only way to make an educated decision on a small handful of athletes is to hear their voice, not speak for them."

Six states sued the Department of Education this week over the overhaul of Title IX, which is intended to give transgender athletes more protection.

In April, five middle school students forfeited a shot-put event due to the inclusion of a trans athlete, and were suspended for another meet because of it.

