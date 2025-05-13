Transgender Miss Maine USA competitor reveals Jordon Hudson conversation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Isabelle St. Cyr, a transgender beauty pageant competitor who competed in Miss Maine USA over the weekend, opened up about an interaction with Jordon Hudson behind the scenes.

Hudson was the second runner-up in the pageant amid a tumultuous few weeks that started when she shut down a question for her boyfriend Bill Belichick about how the two met. The interruption was during Belichick’s CBS interview about his new book in which he described Hudson as his "creative muse."

St. Cyr said the conversation with Hudson was about the media scrutiny they both received coming into the pageant.

"We had a conversation backstage and we were like, 'You know, the media hasn't necessarily been kind to us.' We just kind of talked about how we've dealt with it, how to move forward, how to remain positive and when to comment and not to comment," St. Cyr told People in a story published Tuesday. "I really appreciate her willingness to talk to me about the media coverage."

St. Cyr lamented the media coverage and said they both expected negativity because "that’s how people get clicks." St. Cyr said Hudson helped her realize they were not alone in that regard.

"And she admits that a lot of backlash still showed up to the pageant that night to compete, and I as well, with a lot of backlash and a lot of people saying that I shouldn't be there."

Shelby Howell, of Bangor, was named Miss Maine USA.

St. Cyr, of Monson, was a semifinalist. Hudson, who represented Hancock, won the "style" award.

Hudson appeared to have a message for critics during the event. She was asked how she was doing before launching into her answer.

"I’m feeling an immense amount of pride right now," she said via Mass Live. "I hope anyone who’s watching this finds the strength to push through whatever it is that they’re going through and embodies that hate never wins."

When asked what moment in life she would want to go back to, Hudson said she wished she could be transported back to her family’s fishing boat.

"I think about this often because there’s a mass exodus for fishermen occurring in the rural areas of Maine, and I don’t want to see more fishermen leave this place," she said. "As your next Miss Maine USA, I would make a point to go to communities… to go into the government and advocate for these people so that they don’t have to think about these memories as a past moment."