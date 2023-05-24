Expand / Collapse search
Transgender disc golfer wins women's tournament in Virginia after removal from California event

Natalie Ryan was removed from a Disc Golf Pro Tour event earlier this month

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Natalie Ryan, a transgender female disc golfer, picked up a women's tournament victory in Virginia after she was barred from a Disc Golf Pro Tour event earlier this month.

Ryan finished in first place at the Lake Marshall Open in Montross, Virginia, over the weekend. She defeated five other women and picked up a $356 payout, according to Disc Golf Scene. Ryan finished with a 197 for the three-round tournament. Second-place finishers Debbie Yoo and Kaitlyn Clay scored a 221.

Neptune Discs congratulated Ryan on the win.

Ryan’s victory came amid the legal drama that prohibited her from continuing in the OTB Open on the Disc Golf Pro Tour, which took place in California. Initially, Ryan was granted a temporary restraining order to play in the tournament as she sued the Professional Disc Golf Association over its transgender participation policy.

The Disc Golf Pro Tour would appeal the ruling after the first round of the tournament had already taken place and won. Ryan was forced out of the tournament. The Ninth Circuit Court ruled in favor of the tour due apparently due to jurisdiction.

"It appears that the district court lacks diversity jurisdiction over the [Disc Golf Pro] Tour because Plaintiff and at least one member of the Tour are citizens of Virginia," the court ruled, according to OutSports.

There did not appear to be any issue for Ryan over the weekend.

Sunday’s win was Ryan’s fourth of the year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.