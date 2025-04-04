Trans track athlete wins varsity girls competition after previously placing last against JV boys: report

A transgender athlete took home first place in a varsity high jump competition at an Oregon high school meet Wednesday, roughly two years after finishing last while competing against junior varsity boys, according to a report.

Lia Rose, who reportedly used to compete as Zachary, won the high jump at the Portland Interscholastic League Varsity Relays with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches, beating the second-place finisher by two inches.

According to athletic.net, while competing against JV boys May 3, 2023, Zachary Rose finished 11th out of 11 competitors with a jump of 4 feet, 6 inches.

The winning height in that meet was another foot higher.

According to online records, Zachary Rose competed in the boys category in 2023. The following year, Lia Rose also competed in the same category. But this year, Lia Rose was listed as competing in the girls category.

In 2024, Lia mostly competed against JV boys, with a top finish of second place and a personal record of 5 feet even.

Zachary competed as a sophomore in track with a top finish of second in a JV 3,000-meter race, but there were only two competitors. Zachary lost by over a minute.

Lia's 4-foot, 8-inch mark from Wednesday is listed as a "personal record."

A spokesperson from Portland Public Schools was unable to confirm or deny that Lia and Zachary are the same person, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act "to protect student privacy."

Lia's victory comes roughly two weeks after Ada Gallagher, a trans track athlete in the Portland area, blew out the competition.

Gallagher, a state champion last year, finished at 57.62 in the 400 meters, with Franklin High School's Kinnaly Souphanthong coming in second at 1:05.72. Gallagher's teammate, Quinnan Schaefer, was behind Souphanthong at 1:07.13.

In the 200-meter race, Gallagher finished in first place at 25.76, followed by teammate Addyson Skyles at 27.31.

Both times for Gallagher were season bests.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

