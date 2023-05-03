Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Tori Bowie, Olympic gold medalist in 2016, dead at 32

Bowe won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and was an NCAA champion

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tori Bowie, an American track and field star who won a gold medal in the 4x100 meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, has died, her management company said Wednesday. She was 32.

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tori Bowie in Rio

Tori Bowie celebrates winning gold in the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on Aug. 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Icon Management Inc. released a statement on Bowie on Twitter.

"We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," the company said. "We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Condolences poured in on social media for Bowie and her family.

HERB DOUGLAS, WHO WON BRONZE IN 1948 OLYMPIC GAMES, DEAD AT 101

Bowie was a standout long jumper competitor at the University of Southern Mississippi, winning an NCAA championship with the Golden Eagles in 2011 in the outdoor and indoor competitions.

Tori Bowie in 2019

USA's Tori Bowie competes in the Women's Long Jump final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on Oct. 6, 2019. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

She made her first Olympic appearance at the Rio Games in 2016. She won a silver medal in the 100-meter and a bronze in the 200-meter dashes in addition to taking home the gold.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tori Bowie wins gold

Gold medalist Tori Bowie stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 4 x 100 meter Relay on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on Aug. 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In the following year at the World Championships in London, she won gold in the 4x100 meter relay and in the 100-mete dash. In 2015, she won a bronze at the World Championships in Beijing in the 100-meter event.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.