Top NFL Draft prospect talks value of tight ends as Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert prepare for Super Bowl LIX

Penn State star and top NFL Draft prospect Tyler Warren is preparing to enter his pro career in just a few short months, but before then, he’ll be able to watch two of the best tight ends in the league battle it out for glory on the biggest stage.

Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of Super Bowl LIX this weekend, Warren shared his thoughts on veteran tight ends Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert and the impact they’ve had not only on the game, but on the value of the position.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"I think his ability to always seem to get open, whether it's one way or the other way – he knows what he does well, and he keeps doing that," Warren said of the Kansas City Chiefs star. "It’s not about looking a certain way, it’s about doing it and what works for you."

"To keep being able to be this elite receiving tight end and do all that for this long of a period is really impressive. I think it speaks to his craft and how he attacks each game."

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Warren went on to praise Goedert’s physicality and versatility, recalling his brutal stiff-arm against Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine, which resulted in 24-yard touchdown in the Eagles ’ 22–10 victory over Green Bay in the Wild-Card Round.

"It’s been awesome to watch," he said. "I think tight ends have really been on [an upward] trend in just their usage, and they’re valuable. It’s been awesome to watch.

PENN STATE ALUM MICAH PARSONS RAVES ABOUT ABDUL CARTER, SAYS NO. 11 MAY BE PUT ON 'BREAK' AT SCHOOL

Warren is surely hoping the value in tight ends carries over to the draft where he is projected to get selected in the first round.

Warren had a standout year at Penn State, earning the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end. En route to the College Football Playoff semifinal, Mackey finished the season with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He rushed for another 218 yards and four touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s drawn comparisons to some of the NFL’s most elite tight ends, including George Kittle and Rob Gronkowski.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24, Warren has made a special commitment to his health and fitness journey by partnering with Planet Fitness.

"When you go there, it could be a guy that's been going for 20 years, or it could be your first day, and you know there's going to be a spot for you in there and a welcoming environment," Warren told Fox News Digital.