Tony Romo widely praised for commentary during AFC title game

This weekend’s NFL conference championship games were much anticipated, in part because the four quarterbacks were among the league’s best: Jared Goff of the Rams, Drew Brees of the Saints, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Tom Brady of the Patriots.

But by the time Sunday’s second game ended, a fifth quarterback was drawing high praise as well: retired signal-caller Tony Romo, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys – and now an analyst for CBS Sports.

Media critics and everyday fans alike acknowledged on social media that Romo’s commentary on the CBS broadcast of the Patriots-Chiefs battle for the AFC championship seemed nearly flawless.

Perhaps Romo’s best call of the night, website the Spun noted, was when he predicted what the Patriots might do on 4th and 1 late in the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs ahead 21-17.

When Romo saw that Brady was calling an audible, he predicted that the Patriots’ QB would call for a stretch run off the right side. And that’s precisely what happened:

The Big Lead pointed toward two predictions Romo made about New England passes to Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

The Big Lead also linked to a story it wrote in September, when it first took notice of Romo’s gift for prognostication.

But after Sunday night’s game, even Major League Baseball star Bryce Harper was hailing Romo’s soothsaying abilities.

"Confirmed: Just called Tony Romo to see where I'm going to play next year," the MLB free agent wrote.