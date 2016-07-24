Tony George returns as chairman of board of Hulman & Co.

IndyCar founder Tony George has been renamed the chairman of the board of Hulman & Co., the family that owns Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

George was forced out of that out of that job by his mother and sisters in 2009.

Though the company made no announcement about the move, George was introduced with the title before instructing the Brickyard 400 drivers to start their engines for Sunday's race. A track spokesman confirmed the family had reinstated George to his previous post during a recent board meeting.

George was in charge of the historic speedway from 1990-2009 and rejoined the company's board of directors in early 2013.

Mark Miles is the CEO of the family business, which also serves as the parent company of the IndyCar Series.