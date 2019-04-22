Ex-college football coach Tommy Tuberville reveals why he will run for Alabama Senate against Doug Jones

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville why he thinks he's the perfect candidate to tackle Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., for his U.S. Senate seat.

Tuberville, 64, told “Fox & Friends” hosts Steve Doocy and Jedediah Bila he is going from the gridiron to the campaign trail because he wants to give back to the community and the state of Alabama.

“I learned leadership, communication skills, bringing people together and that’s what you do in a job like this. You use all those skills and try to make everybody better. I want to build a winning strategy for Alabama and for this country,” he said.

Tuberville will be trying to recapture the seat for the Republican Party which was left vacant by Jeff Sessions when he joined the Trump administration as attorney general. Jones won the seat in a 2017 special election over ex-state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

The former coach also has made his support for President Trump clear. He supported Trump during the election.

“I believe in him. He has a great work ethic. The guy’s a winner. The things that he’s done we need people to stand behind him in the Senate in Congress to help get his agenda through. I want to help this state in Alabama,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville will have to defeat Bradly Byrne, a congressman, to represent the GOP on the ticket. The primary is set for March 3, 2020.

Tuberville has spent 21 seasons as a college football head coach. He’s won 159 with Mississippi, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati. He won the SEC Coach of the Year twice – once in 1997 and the other in 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.