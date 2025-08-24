Tommy Fleetwood wins Tour Championship for 1st PGA victory and $10M prize at East Lake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tommy Fleetwood had a 54-hole lead three times this season, but wasn’t able to seal his first PGA Tour victory.

That all changed on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta as Fleetwood tapped home a par putt on the 18th green to win the Tour Championship at 18-under for the tournament.

Fleetwood is one of the best golfers in the world, but he’s had trouble all these years getting that final round to go his way. But all that drama, all that heartache, led to this moment where he could let out a roar after winning the Tour Championship — and $10 million in the process.

Patrick Cantlay, who was playing in the final pairing with Fleetwood throughout the day, was unable to get up and down from just off the 18th green and settled for solo second place. He and Russell Henley finished the tournament at 15-under.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young and Corey Conners all finished 14-under to tie for fourth.

Fleetwood and golf fans could feel victory on the doorstep when he stepped up to the 15th tee, but this would be the shot that potentially derailed yet another Sunday. On Saturday, he had hit his ball into the water that spans almost 200 yards in front of him.

With Cantlay three strokes behind, another water ball could’ve been disastrous. But Fleetwood managed to get the ball over safely, and though it was a bogey, it was better than the blow-up hole he couldn’t afford.

From there, Fleetwood cruised to a 2-under finish for his final round, and the years of waiting were over.

"I love coming to work every day and working as hard as I can to compete against the best players in the world, and I feel like every aspect of the game out here and the players — all it does is make you better," he said after the round.

"You’re consistently striving to get better and I feel very lucky that I get to walk on the range and the likes of Scottie will be there, and Rory [McIlroy] will be there, other amazing players that you aspire to be.

"They keep you pushing and keep you practicing. I feel so proud to have won this tournament this week and just love that I get to go again at some point."

Fleetwood may have suffered heartbreak this season, but the PGA Tour campaign ends with the finish of a lifetime for the 34-year-old.

Up next? Fleetwood will be representing Team Europe as an automatic qualifier for the 2025 Ryder Cup, which will be played at Bethpage Black on Long Island in September.

