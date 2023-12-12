Tommy DeVito's agent disputes 'Slimy' nickname Manning brothers mentioned on 'Monday Night Football'

Sean Stellato, the agent of New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, got some TV time during ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" broadcast for how he was dressed as he stood next to his client during pregame warmups.

During Peyton and Eli Manning's "ManningCast," the former Giants signal-caller said Stellato went by the nickname "Slimy" in college.

And Stellato wasn't happy about it.

"Sean ‘Slimy’ Stellato," Manning said on the broadcast. "I got some inside intel from some of my boys. That was the nickname in college. Slimy. Thank you for that information. Great research."

Stellato called into WFAN’s "Boomer and Gio" show Tuesday morning after the Giants’ win over the Green Bay Packers in which DeVito led a game-winning drive for a field goal for a 24-22 victory. Stellato disputed Manning’s nickname claim.

"I don’t understand where ‘Slimy’ comes from," he said.

"Never heard that nickname in my life," Stellato said.

During the pregame, Stellato was dressed in a black pinstripe suit with a gold chain and black fedora while on the phone next to DeVito, who has become a local legend in New Jersey over the past few weeks.

Stellato noted on the WFAN call he met Peyton Manning while at the Pro Bowl with his long-snapper client Andrew DePaola. He challenged the Mannings to a 40-yard dash to settle the thing, but he won’t apologize for his Italian-American heritage.

Stellato said on FanDuel TV’s "Up and Adams" show with Kay Adams Tuesday that he will be inducted into the Italian American Sports Hall of Fame in Chicago Friday, and his heritage is one that connects him with DeVito and his family.

"Everyone’s going to have their comments, and all good," he told WFAN. "I take pride in being a dad of four daughters and obviously representing my clients to the best of my ability. I’ve been doing this a long time, and I have a great relationship with all 32 teams.

"I don’t know where [the nickname] came from, but it is what it is. I think he might have watched too much ‘Goodfellas.’"