NFL schedule 2022: Tom Brady's 3 intriguing matchups

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be among the favorites to win the Super Bowl as long as Tom Brady is healthy and slinging the duke for the offense.

Brady returned to the Buccaneers after a month of retirement and increased the team’s chances of getting back to the playoffs and the Super Bowl when he had his change of heart. Tampa Bay will also have Todd Bowles at the helm after Brian Arians retired from coaching to take a different role.

The team will definitely have some important games on the docket this season.

Read below for three intriguing matchups.

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys

In a rematch of last year’s opening game, the Buccaneers and the Cowboys will square off in the first week of the season. Tampa Bay beat Dallas last season, 31-29, in what was an offensive explosion for both teams. This season’s game will take place at ATT Stadium on Sept. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Week 3: Green Bay Packers

It won’t be easy for the Buccaneers to start the season. Three of their first four games are against playoff teams from last season. In Week 3, it will be the Packers and Buccaneers – a matchup between two MVP quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers won the MVP over Brady, who had one of the best seasons in recent memory. Brady last played the Packers in the 2020 NFC Championship and won ever so slightly. This game will be played on Sept. 25 at 4:25 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium on FOX.

Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs

Part of Tampa Bay’s tough run to start the season will be a rematch of Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs come to town to play Brady and the Bucs. Tampa Bay destroyed the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl two seasons ago. This game will be played on Oct. 2 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.