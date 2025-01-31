Tom Brady's former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, discusses how Patrick Mahomes can dethrone Brady as NFL's GOAT

Patrick Mahomes is on the fast track of surpassing Tom Brady as the NFL's greatest ever.

With a win in this year's Super Bowl, Mahomes would become the first player to win four rings before turning 30.

And if you compare the quarterbacks' first seven full seasons, Mahomes' numbers trump Brady's.

Brady won more than half of his rings after turning 37, cementing himself in the conversation. But the chatter will be hot and heavy if the Kansas City Chiefs can finish a three-peat, something no team has done in the Super Bowl era.

Rob Gronkowski had a front-row seat for Brady's illustrious career, winning four titles with him, three in New England, and one more in Tampa Bay.

"Good thing I went back to football and did that," Gronkowski recalled in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

But even Gronk knows his quarterback might be in trouble. However, it will be tough, and there's a reason why Brady has the upper hand for the time being.

"In order for Patrick Mahomes to dethrone (Brady), it’s gonna be tough because Tom beat him twice in playoff football. We absolutely demolished Patrick Mahomes," Gronkowski said, referring to the 2021 Super Bowl.

Advantage, Brady.

But that doesn't mean there's no chance for Mahomes. Gronk said Mahomes doesn't even need to match Brady in titles before being in the conversation.

"He’s gonna have to win about five, six championships in order to get in that conversation of being the greatest ahead of Tom Brady," Gronk said.

Those sentiments echo those of Victor Cruz, who already has Mahomes as the "No. 2" to Brady.

"To me, I can’t put him above [Tom] Brady just yet, but he’s right there. He’s 1A, 1B for me," Cruz told Fox News Digital in October.

"If he gets to five and he continues to keep his team relevant year in and year out, when we look up at the numbers, it’s gonna be insane just to see where he nets out and just to see when it’s all said and done where he is, because what he’s doing thus far, it's pretty special."

First, the Chiefs will have to get through the Philadelphia Eagles, who the Chiefs beat two years ago in the Super Bowl to get Mahomes his second title. He earned his third last year against the San Francisco 49ers, the same team Mahomes beat for his first ring.

