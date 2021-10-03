Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady posts one more teaser trailer before Foxborough return: 'Good to be back'

Tom Brady is set to play the Patriots for the first time in his career

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady posted one last teaser trailer for his return to Foxborough on Sunday.

Brady’s video showed his career with the New England Patriots and moved on to his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He tweeted, "Good to be back…"

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 26, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

The video featured lines from the movie "Friday Night Lights" and clip from an interview Brady did with CBS News in 2005.

"Maybe a lot of people would say, ‘Hey, man, this is what it is. I reached my goal, my dream, my life is …’ Me? I think, God, it’s gotta be more than this."

On Saturday, Brady posted a video showing his transformation into an NFL superstar. The video shows Brady in a digitized form and takes fans from Brady’s famous NFL Scouting Combine picture to the tuck-rule game in the AFC Championship against the then-Oakland Raiders to his first Super Bowl title and beyond. One of Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning field goals makes an appearance and one of the three losses Brady suffered in the Super Bowl is also in the clip.

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

TOM BRADY CHASING NFL HISTORY IN HIGHLY ANTICIPATED GAME VS. PATRIOTS

The clip also shows other historic moments in Brady’s Super Bowl runs, including Malcolm Butler’s interception against the Seattle Seahawks and Julian Edelman’s incredible catch against the Atlanta Falcons. The clip then shows Brady on a pirate ship as a member of the Buccaneers.

Brady has tried to check his emotions all week, saying the trip to Gillette Stadium was more for focusing on winning instead of reminiscing about the good and bad times he’s had with the Patriots.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls out signals at the line during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on December 11, 2005. New England won the game 35-7.

"I'm just excited to go up there and try to beat a really good football team. That's ultimately what this week is about. It's not about the quarterback, it's not about the fans or the home crowd or relationships of 20 years. It's about two good football teams going at it, and we've got to do a great job. It's going to be a huge test. Last week was a huge test, and we didn't quite meet it. This is another huge test; we've got to go meet the challenge."

The teams face off Sunday night.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com