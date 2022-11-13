Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady slips, called for tripping on failed Bucs trick play vs Seahawks

Bucs coach Byron Leftwich was criticized for the play call

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady was the focal point of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Germany but for all the wrong reasons.

In the third quarter and leading 14-3, the Buccaneers attempted a trick play with running back Leonard Fournette taking the snap and Brady lining up as a receiver to the left. Surprisingly, Fournette rolled out and was looking toward Brady to catch the ball.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Brady had his eye on the ball and it appeared he was going to go up for the grab. Instead, he slipped and it was Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen who made the interception. As Woolen came down the field, Brady was on the ground and tripped the defender. Brady was called for a tripping penalty.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich faced criticism on social media for calling the play when the Bucs were up 10 points as the Tampa Bay offense has struggled through their first nine games of the season.

Seattle got the offense in gear and was driving down the field looking to capitalize on the turnover.

However, quarterback Geno Smith fumbled thanks to Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Anthony Nelson recovered the ball and the defense was able to bail out the offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws during the Seattle Seahawks game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws during the Seattle Seahawks game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Tom Brady warms up before the Seahawks game in Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Tom Brady warms up before the Seahawks game in Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

With 2:29 left in the game, Tampa Bay maintained their lead.

